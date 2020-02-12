Tiger Brands forecasts 36% fall in earnings on the back of stagnant prices
12 February 2020 - 19:18
SA’s largest food producer, Tiger Brands, says it has not been able to raise prices in key product categories because of the pressure on consumer spending.
This has affected the performance of the group’s bakeries, pasta and rice products in the first quarter of the 2020 financial year, CEO Noel Doyle said on Wednesday. He said the company’s export business had also underperformed.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now