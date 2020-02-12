Companies / Industrials Tiger Brands forecasts 36% fall in earnings on the back of stagnant prices BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest food producer, Tiger Brands, says it has not been able to raise prices in key product categories because of the pressure on consumer spending.

This has affected the performance of the group’s bakeries, pasta and rice products in the first quarter of the 2020 financial year, CEO Noel Doyle said on Wednesday. He said the company’s export business had also underperformed.