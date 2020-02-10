Italtile lowers growth expectations on low consumer confidence
10 February 2020 - 05:05
Tile manufacturer Italtile, which owns CTM and U-Light, has tempered its optimism about its second-half performance as SA consumers battle escalating living costs and limited wage inflation.
The group, a manufacturer, franchiser and retailer of tiles, bathroom ware and other related home-finishing products, said in a trading update on Friday that system-wide turnover grew 1.4% to R5.4bn in its half year to end-December and it was now expecting a similar performance in its second half.
