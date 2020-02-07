News Leader
WATCH: Why ArcelorMittal SA has slipped into the red
ArcelorMittal SA CEO Kobus Verster talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
07 February 2020 - 10:24
ArcelorMittal SA has swung to a headline loss of more than R3bn, partly due to a weaker rand and a fall in steel prices due to increased imports.
Along with this, the company has also seen a surge in net impairment charges over the period.
CEO Amsa Kobus Verster shares his perspective on the numbers and factors at play with Business Day TV.
Or listen to the full audio: