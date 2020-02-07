Companies / Industrials

News Leader

WATCH: Why ArcelorMittal SA has slipped into the red

ArcelorMittal SA CEO Kobus Verster talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

07 February 2020 - 10:24 Business Day TV
Pictrue: 123RF/ONYPIX
Pictrue: 123RF/ONYPIX

ArcelorMittal SA has swung to a headline loss of more than R3bn, partly due to a weaker rand and a fall in steel prices due to increased imports.

Along with this, the company has also seen a surge in net impairment charges over the period.

CEO Amsa Kobus Verster shares his perspective on the numbers and factors at play with Business Day TV.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

More jobs on the line at ArcelorMittal SA

Africa's largest steelmaker has been battling low demand and high input costs
Companies
16 hours ago

ArcelorMittal SA swings to R4.67bn loss as steel demand weakens

The steelmaker says 2019 was its most challenging year since the 2008 global financial crisis
Companies
1 day ago

JSE enters third day of gains on US-China trade news

China said on Thursday that it would cut additional tariffs on more than 1,700 US goods
Markets
1 day ago

JAMIE CARR: Wealth, jobs take a tumble at ArcelorMittal SA

ArcelorMittal has started the wind-down of its operations at Saldanha, which was formerly one of the biggest employers in the West Coast region
Opinion
1 week ago

ArcelorMittal SA sheds more than 1,000 jobs

The steelmaker has described 2019 as an exceptionally difficult year
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.