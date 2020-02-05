Sappi’s profit plunges amid price pressures

Sappi, the world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, said on Wednesday that lower prices for that product had resulted in a 70% plunge in profit during its quarter to end-December.

A good performance from the group’s European and North American packaging businesses failed to offset the “unprecedented” lower prices for dissolving wood pulp, the group said.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to decline by 73.3% from the previous quarter’s 15c, Sappi said.

Various factors, including a soft global textile market, were driving prices downwards, while on the supply side low paper pulp prices provided no relief for swing producers, Sappi said, referring to businesses with large excess production capacity.

Sappi’s net debt surged 433% to $1.916bn (R28.4bn), with the company reporting lower operational cash generation, higher finance costs and tax payments. The cash acquisition costs of $144m for the Matane Mill also contributed, the group said.

Sappi said in August that the acquisition of the mill in Canada would reduce both the costs and the volume of earnings during product cycles.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za