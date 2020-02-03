Companies / Industrials

Barloworld to buy Mongolian Caterpillar dealer for R3.25bn

The company has agreed to buy the Wagner Asia Equipment, which will be combined with Barloworld’s Russian business unit

03 February 2020 - 11:05 karl gernetzky
Picture: BARLOWORLD EQUIPMENT
Picture: BARLOWORLD EQUIPMENT

Logistics and fleet management group Barloworld said on Monday it had agreed to buy two equipment businesses in Mongolia for about R3.252bn.

Barloworld will buy 100% of Wagner Asia Equipment and 49% of SGMS in the mineral-rich country.

The target companies are engaged in the business of selling and distributing construction equipment, mining equipment, power systems and related goods and services in Mongolia, primarily under the Caterpillar brand, Barloworld said.

The Wagner Asia Equipment business will be combined with the current Barloworld Russian business unit into a newly formed Equipment Eurasia unit.

“The group balance sheet is strong and this opportunity, adjacent to the current Russian operation, presents an attractive growth prospect within the Equipment division,” Barloworld said in a statement.

In morning trade on Monday, Barloworld's share price was up 0.94% to R94.28, having fallen 16.37% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Barloworld wants to reduce stake in Avis Fleet

The sale of part of the logistics firm's interest is expected to be finalised in the next year
Companies
2 months ago

WATCH: How Barloworld plans to deal with tough conditions

Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
Companies
2 months ago

Barloworld to merge automotive and logistics business as deals dry up

Non-renewals of contracts and the disposal of its multi-temperature foods storage and distribution business KLL weighed on its results to ...
Companies
2 months ago

WATCH: Barloworld lifts dividend as equipment sales boost profit

Business Day TV spoke to Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela about the group’s interim financial results
Companies
8 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Barloworld hikes dividend as equipment sales boost profits

Companies / Industrials

Barloworld offers a stake in property portfolio to black public

Companies / Industrials

Barloworld unveils a R3.5bn BEE deal

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.