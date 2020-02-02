Companies / Industrials Tongaat board in hurry to hone rescue plan ‘The reality is that we need to do something about the debt relatively quickly’ BL PREMIUM

Agri-processing group Tongaat Hulett’s board will meet within a week to discuss options to urgently reduce the company’s debt burden.

Tongaat, which has total borrowings of almost R13bn as at end-September 2019, intends to cut its debt by R8.1bn in just over a year through a combination of reduced capital expenditure, a R4bn capital raise and asset disposals.