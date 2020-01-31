Companies / Industrials

Tiger Brands appoints Pamela Padayachee as acting finance chief

Padayachee takes over from newly appointed CEO Noel Doyle

31 January 2020 - 17:13 Siseko Njobeni
Boxes of Jungle Oats, one of Tiger Brands's original products. Picture: REUTERS/ MIKE HUTCHINGS
Boxes of Jungle Oats, one of Tiger Brands's original products. Picture: REUTERS/ MIKE HUTCHINGS

Tiger Brands’s appointment of a permanent finance chief to replace promoted Noel Doyle could take up to six months, the company said on Friday.  

SA’s largest food company said it appointed chartered accountant Pamela Padayachee as acting CFO. Padayachee is currently a financial director for groceries and consumer brands, which includes the grocery, snacks, treats and beverages, value-added meat products and home and personal care businesses.

The company said Padayachee’s appointment was effective from February 1 until a permanent appointment was made.

“This process is expected to take at least four to six months,” it said.  

Padayachee joined Tiger Brands in 2016 as finance director for the culinary fruit and vegetables business. “Her vast financial experience was gathered over the last 22 years with a select group of companies over a diverse range of industries,” Tiger Brands said in a statement.

Tiger Brands, which promoted Doyle to the CEO role after the retirement of Lawrence Mac Dougall, with effect from Friday, said Monwabisi Fandeso would also step down as an independent nonexecutive director with effect from February 28.  

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Khotso Mokhele on Tiger Brands after Lawrence MacDougall

The Tiger Brands chair Khotso Mokhele talks to Business Day TV about the change of leadership at the group
