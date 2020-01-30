Toyota SA to invest over R4bn in car assembly and parts

Toyota SA Motors (TSAM) has announced a R4.28bn investment in local vehicle assembly and parts supply.

Speaking at the company’s annual State Of the Motor Industry address at Kyalami on Thursday, president and CEO Andrew Kirby said the lion’s share of R2.43bn would go towards the production of a new passenger-car model from October 2021 at the Prospecton plant in KwaZulu-Natal.

The new car, which he did not name, will replace the Corolla model line that will end in 2020. TSAM also announced it will build a Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive vehicle, in a first for the continent.

Kirby said the investment will inject R2.85bn a year into the South African economy and create about 1,500 new jobs.

He noted that the deal was made possible due to industrial policy certainty in the form of the Automotive Production and Development Programme, the government’s incentive plan for the motor industry. The next phase of the APDP runs from 2021 to 2035.