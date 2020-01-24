PIC ups its stake in Nampak to 20.5%

Africa’s largest packaging group Nampak, which recently lost its CEO André de Ruyter to Eskom, said on Friday that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) had upped its shareholding to 20.5%.

Nampak did not provide further details, but according to Infront data, at its last filing the company reported the PIC held 11.09% of the company — or 76.5-million shares.

Nampak’s share price has lost a quarter of its value so far in 2020, which comes after a 50% fall in 2019.

The company reported a R1.5bn loss for its year to end-September 2019, battling hyperinflation in some of its African operations.

In morning trade on Friday Nampak’s share price was 0.99% lower at R5.

