Lake Charles explosion damage appears limited, says Sasol

Chemicals group Sasol, whose share price has fallen more than 10% so far in 2020, said on Friday the damage from an explosion at its Lake Charles facility appears to be limited.

Initial findings indicated that the damage is limited to a small portion of the low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit, and major equipment such as compressors were unaffected, the company said.

Sasol expects to have determined the repair scope and outage duration of the unit by the second half of February. The company said its insurance cover includes construction and commissioning activity.

The explosion at the Lake Charles facility earlier in January is the latest setback for Sasol, with cost overruns at the mega project prompting the firing of its co-CEOs in 2019, and causing the group to twice delay its financial results.

These overruns have cost the company dearly, with its share price falling more than 28% in 2019, making it its worst year since 1998.

Sasol said on Friday it was expecting a “largely strong” operational performance for its year to end-June, though due to a weakening global growth outlook, sales at its performance chemicals business were expected to remain flat to slightly below the previous year’s levels. This excludes Lake Charles.

Total sales volumes for that business are expected to be between 7% and 9% higher, Sasol said.

At the end of December 2019, engineering and procurement activity at Lake Charles were substantially complete, the company said, and construction progress was at 98%.

Overall project completion was at 99%, and capital expenditure amounted to $12.5bn (R180bn).

In morning trade on Friday Sasol’s share price had risen 3.4% to R268.82, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in more than a month.

