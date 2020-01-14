Opel to offer another 2,100 workers voluntarily redundancy

Frankfurt — Peugeot subsidiary Opel said on Tuesday it would offer 2,100 more German workers voluntary redundancies, as it struggles to stay afloat faced with collapsing demand and an EU emissions squeeze.

“The voluntary leave programme will be reopened for employees ... limited to a maximum of 2,100 positions,” the company said in a statement. But forced redundancies would be ruled out until at least 2025, it said.

Meanwhile, Opel’s main Ruesselsheim plant will be outfitted to produce the next generation Astra sedan in internal combustion and hybrid versions, “providing the perspective for many years of manufacturing”.

After years of losses under GM, Opel returned to the black under its new owner in 2018, selling about a million vehicles.

“This agreement creates a further considerable improvement of our competitiveness” and “gives our employees long-term security”, said CEO Michael Lohscheller.