European carmakers face spoke in the wheel in electric transition

“The regulation is not aligned with what is happening in the market,” says the head of compliance at one global carmaker. “To comply, we have to get out of step with the market.”

The effect of the new standards runs deeper than the array of vehicles lined up on a forecourt. For Europe’s carmakers, an industry that supports almost 14-million jobs, the change also has profound business-shifting implications. The higher input costs of electric vehicles mean they make less profit than “traditional” ones — if they make any at all — leaving carmakers with less money to funnel into new models.

“Each time I’m selling an EV I’m making much less money than selling anything else,” says Carlos Tavares, CEO of PSA, the French carmaker behind Peugeot, Opel, Citroën and Vauxhall. “I would therefore like to limit the number of EVs to a certain level.”

Theoretically, carmakers could meet the regulations simply by withdrawing their most polluting models and selling battery cars at exorbitant discounts. But this would mire them in losses, while manufacturers are already trying to cut costs in the region. Within Europe alone, Ford plans to axe 7,000 jobs, Daimler 10,000 and Volkswagen’s Audi 10,000 more.

Volume recession

Apart from selling less-profitable cars, carmakers are also seeing a reduction in their total sales, says Philippe Houchois, an auto analyst at Jefferies. He forecasts a 4% decline in EU sales in 2020. “Unless there’s a generalised support to the industry, you will probably have a volume recession because you are forcing consumers to buy cars they are not familiar with.”

Fears over additional electric spending and squeezed margins have already led to consolidation across the industry. PSA and Fiat Chrysler are merging to pool investments, while Ford and Volkswagen have formed an alliance to collaborate on new technologies, including some electric systems.

“For mass-market carmakers, electrification looks an existential threat and may require a total redesign of industry structure,” says Warburton.

Each carmaker faces its own CO 2 target, based on the weight of its vehicles. A business selling smaller cars such as Peugeot owner PSA therefore has a lower CO 2 target than a company with a heavier average vehicle, such as Mercedes owner Daimler.

Punishing fines

The targets for each company therefore vary from about 91g/km to just more than 100g/km.

Potential fines for missing these are punishing. Every gram over the target incurs a penalty of €95 — multiplied by the number of cars sold in Europe. For leading groups such as Volkswagen or PSA, the bill could easily run to ten figures.

Industry leaders also fear that if they miss targets they will face a public backlash in European societies that take environmentalism seriously.

“Right now, we [the industry] are considered as being crooks,” says Tavares. “I don’t think there is any long-lasting, sustainable position in the society if we just do not care about contributing to fixing the global warming issue.

He adds: “This is not a trade-off. This is a precondition to deserve to be in the market.”

The 2020 rules include some concessions, such as the exclusion of 5% of sales from the calculations, and electric cars counting as double. In 2021 the rules tighten, with all sales counted and battery vehicles losing some of their added weighting.

Carmakers are also allowed to form “pools” in which weaker and stronger players team up to submit a single score. Fiat Chrysler has pooled with Tesla.

Carmakers have known about the rules since they were set in 2008. But the ground has shifted under the wheels of the industry, leaving manufacturers scrabbling for imaginative ways to meet the targets.