Canada’s SNC-Lavalin pleads guilty to fraud charge in Libya case

Montreal — SNC-Lavalin jumped the most in 11 years on Wednesday after settling a fraud charge related to bribes it paid in Libya a decade ago, lifting a legal cloud that had engulfed Canada’s largest engineering and construction company.

SNC-Lavalin Construction, a unit of the Montreal-based firm, pleaded guilty to fraud and agreed to pay a C$280m fine over five years, while accepting a three-year probation order. Charges against the parent SNC and its international marketing arm were dropped.

The settlement and related fines were much less severe than many analysts expected, bringing an end to a legal saga that’s been hanging over the company for years and even touched the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The legal troubles added to three profit warnings, a writedown on its Middle East energy business and the loss of a contract in Chile, pushing the stock down by almost half in 2019 before the surge on Wednesday.

“This is a game-changer for the company and finally allows us to put this issue behind us,” SNC CEO Ian Edwards said in a statement. “I apologise for this past misconduct and welcome the opportunity to move forward.”

SNC shares jumped the most since 2008 after a trading halt was lifted. They were up 20% to C$28.96 at 12.29pm in Toronto.

The company said it does not expect the guilty plea by its construction subsidiary will affect the eligibility of SNC-Lavalin to bid on future projects, given its reduced focus on that sector. SNC has not bid on a construction contract since it was first charged in 2015, it said.

SNC is “no longer a pariah investment thesis”, Maxim Sytchev, an analyst at National Bank Financial said in a note to clients. Analysts had been expecting a C$300m fine, and the overall punishment was far less damaging than it could have been. “While the trading multiple may not converge right away, we do expect the corruption ‘discount’ to dissipate over time.”

He has an outperform rating on the stock, the equivalent of a buy, and a C$37.50 price target.