Bell Equipment seals BEE transaction
The listed manufacturer and distributor's subsidiaries will become majority black-owned
11 December 2019 - 19:48
Bell Equipment, the listed manufacturer and distributor of heavy equipment, has concluded a black economic empowerment (BEE) transaction, which will result in subsidiaries, Bell Equipment Company SA and Bell Equipment Sales SA becoming majority black-owned.
The sale of the shares in the two entities will enable the company’s customers in sectors such as mining and construction to claim the benefits of procuring from an empowered company.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.