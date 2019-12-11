Companies / Industrials Bell Equipment seals BEE transaction The listed manufacturer and distributor's subsidiaries will become majority black-owned BL PREMIUM

Bell Equipment, the listed manufacturer and distributor of heavy equipment, has concluded a black economic empowerment (BEE) transaction, which will result in subsidiaries, Bell Equipment Company SA and Bell Equipment Sales SA becoming majority black-owned.

The sale of the shares in the two entities will enable the company’s customers in sectors such as mining and construction to claim the benefits of procuring from an empowered company.