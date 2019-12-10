Companies / Industrials Nampak appoints new CEO as Andre de Ruyter heads for Eskom Former chartered accountant Erik Smuts has been with the packaging company since 1997 BL PREMIUM

Erik Smuts has been announced as group CEO of Nampak after CEO Andre de Ruyter resigned last month to take up the post of embattled Eskom boss. Smuts will take over on January 15.

The former chartered accountant has been with the packaging company since 1997 and is the group executive of Bevcan, the beverage packaging division in SA, Angola and Nigeria.