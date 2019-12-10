Nampak appoints new CEO as Andre de Ruyter heads for Eskom
Former chartered accountant Erik Smuts has been with the packaging company since 1997
10 December 2019 - 19:58
Erik Smuts has been announced as group CEO of Nampak after CEO Andre de Ruyter resigned last month to take up the post of embattled Eskom boss. Smuts will take over on January 15.
The former chartered accountant has been with the packaging company since 1997 and is the group executive of Bevcan, the beverage packaging division in SA, Angola and Nigeria.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.