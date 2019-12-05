Companies / Industrials

Cartel case against cement company dismissed

The Competition Tribunal says NPC had no reason to be part of a market-sharing agreement

05 December 2019 - 20:00 Siseko Njobeni
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The country’s top antitrust tribunal has dismissed a price-fixing and market division case against cement maker Natal Portland Cement Cimpor (NPC) more than a decade after an investigation was launched.

The Competition Commission referred the case to the Competition Tribunal after a probe, which ran from 2008 to 2012, into collusive conduct in the cement industry against NPC and other producers Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC), Lafarge and AfriSam.

The commission later granted PPC conditional immunity, while AfriSam and Lafarge settled and paid fines of R128.8m and R148.7m, respectively.

The commission, which raided the premises of the companies in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in June 2009, alleged that the companies engaged in cartel conduct from 1995 until “at least” 2009.

The commission wanted the tribunal to rule that NPC had contravened the Competition Act and to impose an administrative penalty of 10% of annual turnover. It alleged that the companies had agreed to allocate each producer the market share it had held before 1996 when a lawful cement cartel existed under apartheid. 

In its ruling, the tribunal said that while there was “reasonable suspicion” that NPC might have been part of a meeting where cartel arrangements were made, “the facts don’t adequately support such a suspicion”.

“It is common cause that PPC, Lafarge and AfriSam had reached consensus on maintaining market stability according to the international cement rules and that the price war engaged in by the three had hurt them financially.”

The tribunal said NPC had not engaged in a price war. There was no need for the KwaZulu-Natal company to be part of a meeting to resolve the price war by reaching a capacity-based market sharing agreement, it said.

“It was operating at maximum capacity, which it could not increase, and operated mainly, almost exclusively, in southern KwaZulu-Natal, where the others had only a limited presence and where selling cement at competitive prices was challenging because of the transport costs in doing so,” the tribunal said.

PPC, Lafarge and AfriSam had been equal shareholders in NPC until 2002. NPC denied that it had contravened the Competition Act and said it was not liable to pay an administrative penalty. The commission referred the case against NPC to the tribunal for prosecution in 2015.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Lack of competition in SA enables cartel conduct

Competition Commission official warns the public does not benefit from crackdowns because big players remain dominant
Business
3 years ago

Competition: Spotlight on mergers

The focus is falling on finding a balance between corporate action that is against the interests of ordinary people and preventing government ...
Features
2 years ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Bidding war looms in PPC saga

Competition authorities will be pressed to make good decisions about proposed merger
Money & Investing
2 years ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

McKinsey accused of complicity in cement industry cartel

National

Merger of PPC and Afrisam 'a bad business'

Archive

PPC comes clean

Archive

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.