Owner of Grand West casino in talks to offload Burger King stake Grand Parade will maintain a minority interest in line with its strategy to become a pure investment company

Grand Parade Investments (GPI), the master franchise holder for Burger King in SA, is in talks with an unnamed buyer to offload a majority stake in the local operations of the US fast-food chain it bought for more than R700m.

The leisure and gaming company, which also announced on Tuesday that founder and long-standing chair Hassen Adams would step down at the end of January 2020, has indicated previously that it was looking to reduce its interest in Burger King so that it would not hold an operational stake.