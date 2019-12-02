New Nissan CEO rejects closer capital ties with Renault

Yokohama — Nissan is committed to its carmaking alliance with Renault but will not look to deepen its capital ties with the French carmaker any time soon, new CEO Makoto Uchida said on Monday.

On his first day in the new position, CEO also pledged to repair profitability at Japan’s number two carmaker and said setting realistic targets would be key towards that goal, as it tries to make a clean break from the leadership of former chair Carlos Ghosn.

“Closer capital ties with Renault are not a focus in the short term,” he told reporters.

Uchida became CEO of Nissan on December 1, as the carmaker tries to recover from a profit slump and draw a line under a year of turmoil after the Ghosn scandal. The ousted chair is fighting financial misconduct charges in Japan.

Salvage ties

One of the new CEO’s big tasks is to salvage ties with Renault, which have deteriorated since Ghosn’s removal as chair of both companies.

Renault holds a 43.4% stake in Nissan after it saved the Japanese carmaker from financial ruin two decades ago, and has pushed for the two companies to merge.

In rejecting a notion of a merger with Renault, Uchida, 53, echoes his predecessor Hiroto Saikawa, who stepped down in September.

He added that the alliance must rethink how it can serve all of its three members, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors.

“The alliance has to benefit each of its partners in terms of revenue and profit,” he said. “We need to re-evaluate what has worked and what hasn’t worked in the alliance in the past few years.”