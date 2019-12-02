Companies / Industrials

CIG juggles debt to stay afloat

The cash-strapped infrastructure group recently received a lifeline from Toronto-listed Fairfax, but continues to face debt problems

02 December 2019
Listed infrastructure group Consolidated Infrastructure Group (CIG) continues to struggle with a debt burden, despite reaching a number of agreements with Toronto Stock Exchange-listed Fairfax that led to a capital injection.

Current assets exceeded current liabilities by R701.3m at the end of its its year to end-August, with the company still finalising agreements that will shift short-term debt into long-term debt, it said on Monday.

The company says it continues to face tough economic conditions, in which engineering, procurement and construction are under pressure, especially due to uncertainty about Eskom and spending by municipalities.

The company’s share price has lost 70.34% so far in 2019.

The group — whose portfolio straddles power, building materials, oil and gas and rail — narrowed its loss to R1.34bn, from a restated R1.67bn previously. Group revenue was flat at about R3.17bn.

During the year, it had concluded a capital-raising, resulting in R765m of net capital, and in Fairfax Africa becoming a significant shareholder.

The group, which has operations in SA, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, said Conco, its largest subsidiary and key driver of results, continued to experience difficult trading conditions and slower-than-expected contract awards.

The company said budged profit from unsecured contracts failed to materialise, while there was an underrecovery on project overheads carried in anticipation of these contracts.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

