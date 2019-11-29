TWK eyes R500m forestry asset
The diversified agriculture company says forestry acquisitions will ensure security of supply after another year of record revenues
29 November 2019 - 17:04
Diversified agriculture and forestry company TWK is in talks to buy forestry assets for R500m, MD André Myburgh said on Friday.
The acquisition of plantations will ensure security of supply and cost advantages due to the increased production, Myburgh said.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.