Nampak slides into a loss amid African currency problems

Africa’s largest diversified packaging manufacturer, Nampak, has suffered a full-year loss representing more than a third of its market capitalisation, battered by constrained consumer demand and currency volatility in Africa.

The company reported a loss of R1.5bn for the year, from a restated profit of R569.1m previously. The largest problem was a net devaluation loss of R1bn due to a weakening of the Zimbabwean dollar.

Currency volatility in Nigeria and Angola also cut into its profits, it said on Wednesday, with devaluation of the Angolan kwanza costing it R212m.

Net finance costs also climbed 10% to R246m, with finance income reduced due to the requirement that all Angolan imports be supported by cash-backed letters of credit.

The group reported constrained demand across most of its operations, although Bevcan Nigeria had a standout performance, growing volumes more than 20%. Nampak supplies half of the beverage can market in Africa’s largest economy.

Group revenue fell 8% to R14.6bn and trading profit 21% to R1.6bn. Headline earnings per share declined 69% to 54.1c.

“The majority of our regions experienced constrained consumer demand and concomitant pressure on volumes,” said outgoing CEO André de Ruyter.

The group said it will focus on cost-containment efforts in the year ahead, with a series of operational restructuring processes implemented in October.

“We continue to rationalise the portfolio to optimise and improve returns on capital, and reinforce our strategic intent,” the company said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za