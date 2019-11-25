Sasol warns of profit slump as it secures new debt agreements

Chemicals group Sasol said on Monday headline earnings per share for the six months to end-December could plunge about 80%, with the company inking new debt agreements as it grapples with cost overruns at its Lake Charles Chemicals Project in the US.

Sasol said on Monday that it expects headline earnings per share to fall 80% to R4.65 for the six months to end-December. The results may be affected by further adjustments related to the half-year closure process.

The company has also agreed to a new $1bn (R14.7bn) debt facility with lenders, who have also agreed to raise the threshold of the debt covenants,

The lenders had agreed to raise the covenant on the debt to 3.5 times net debt to earnings before interest, depreciation, taxation and amortisation (ebitda) for Sasol’s results to end-June 2020, Sasol said. After this, a three times net debt to ebitda covenant will apply.

The company has a $1bn syndicated loan facility with a number of banks for 18 months, and two bilateral facilities with a quantum of $250m, with a tenor of two years.

“These facilities enhance the company’s dollar liquidity position during the peak gearing phase as the Lake Charles Chemicals Project ramps up,” the company said. “These incremental facilities should not affect Sasol’s net debt position.”

The Lake Charles project was meant to transform Sasol from a largely SA-based synfuels company into a global chemicals giant, but investors have grown increasingly impatient as the project faced delays and the costs ballooned from $8.9bn to $12.9bn since 2014.

The cost overruns also cost joint CEOs Stephen Cornell and Bongani Nqwababa their jobs, with Sasol saying in October a “culture of fear” within the project’s management team had prevented problems from being properly reported.

Sasol’s share has lost 33.5% so far in 2019, but had jumped 11.78% on October 28, when the announcement the CEOs had agreed to depart was made.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za