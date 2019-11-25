General Electric hires Maersk executive as finance chief

New York — General Electric hired shipping executive Carolina Dybeck Happe as its next chief financial officer, giving top boss Larry Culp a new partner to help tackle one of the trickiest turnaround efforts in corporate America.

Dybeck Happe, who has served as finance chief at AP Moller-Maersk since January, will replace Jamie Miller in early 2020, GE said in a statement on Monday. The incoming executive will oversee GE’s global finance organisation and activities including accounting, tax planning and internal auditing.

“She really understands how to put capital to work, how to manage balance sheets,” Culp said in an interview. “In addition, she is an operator.”

The move answers a question that has hung over GE since July, when Culp said he would seek a new No 2 to help him turn the company’s fortunes around. Dybeck Happe, 47, will face major challenges from day one, including strained cash flow, a balance sheet weighed down by debt and federal investigations of GE’s accounting.

Culp said he considered both internal and external candidates as part of a “rigorous global search”.

GE climbed 1.1% to $11.68 at midday in New York. The shares surged 59% in 2019 through to November 22, outpacing the broader market as GE partially rebounded from a deep slump.

Dybeck Happe becomes the latest executive to depart Maersk as the world’s biggest container shipping company grapples with a tough market amid a global trade war. The company lost its chief operating officer two weeks ago.

Prior to joining Maersk, Dybeck Happe spent 16 years at door-lock manufacturer Assa Abloy, including seven years as CFO. She is also on the boards of energy supplier E.ON and power-products maker Schneider Electric.

GE has already taken steps to flush out and resolve a number of legacy issues, giving investors a clearer sense of direction as the new CFO comes in, said Nicholas Heymann, an analyst at William Blair & Company. “The foundation is starting to be rebuilt for the company.”

Assa Abloy underwent several successful restructurings during Dybeck Happe’s tenure, while also broadening its focus around electronics, Credit Suisse Group analyst John Walsh said in a note. With that track record, and given that GE has already addressed many outstanding liabilities, her selection is “more of an offensive personnel move by GE”, said Walsh, who raised his price target on GE to $11 a share from $10.