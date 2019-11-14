Companies / Industrials

Sephaku slips into a loss as rivals aggressively pursue market share

14 November 2019 - 08:41 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/APICHART THODRAT
Building and construction materials group Sephaku Holdings (SepHold) slipped into a loss in its year to end-September, saying it rivals were aggressively pursuing increased market share amid limited opportunities as infrastructure projects dry up.

The group reported a headline loss per share of 4.11c, from headline earnings per share of 12.59c previously, largely due to an underperformance by SepCem, its joint venture with Dangote Cement.

SepCem, of which Sephaku holds 36%, reported a 19% decline in cement volumes, with a net loss after tax of R21.6m, down from a profit of R44.6m previously.

“The building materials industry remains under pressure because of declining infrastructure investment,” said CEO Lelau Mohuba. “The operating landscape has resulted in some competitors engaging in extremely aggressive marketing tactics to secure market share.”

Wholly owned Métier, which manufactures ready-mix concrete products for SA’s industrial, commercial and residential markets, saw a 62% drop in after-tax profit to R7.7m. This was due to pervasive low demand and excess supply capacity.

Volumes for Métier in KwaZulu-Natal fell 15.7%, partially due to the suspension of several large construction projects.

The group managed to decrease expenses 26% year on year to R7.5m, with cuts including that of the CEOs’ salaries and staff numbers.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sephaku’s earnings set to drop on low cement sales and flat prices

The building and construction materials group is more optimistic about the next 12 months
Companies
3 days ago

Sephaku swings into a loss as cement sales continue to decline

Weak economic conditions continue to weigh on the group, although it is cautiously optimistic new civil projects will give it a boost in the next 12 ...
Companies
6 days ago

Sephaku: Surviving while paying its debt aggressively

The company, much like the industry, is in survival mode at the moment as it tries to cut expenses wherever it can
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

