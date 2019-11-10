Companies / Industrials

Sephaku’s earnings set to drop on low cement sales and flat prices

10 November 2019 - 17:07 Siseko Njobeni and KARL GERNETZKY
Picture: 123RF/APIDACH JANSAWANG
Picture: 123RF/APIDACH JANSAWANG

Building and construction materials group Sephaku Holdings (SepHold) expects a decline in earnings in the first half of the financial year as low sales and flat prices hurt subsidiary and concrete supplier Métier Mixed Concrete’s net profit.

The company, which has core investments of 36% interest in Dangote Cement SA and 100% in Métier, said it expected an interim headline loss per share of 3.36c-4.37c to end-September, compared with the prior period’s headline earnings per share of 12.59c.

The continued decline in concrete sales volumes and flat pricing against inflationary cost increases resulted in a decrease in Métier’s net profit, the company said. Métier manufactures ready-mix concrete products for SA’s industrial, commercial and residential markets.

That subsidiary is implementing a strategy to geographically diversify plant footprint to maintain optimal sales volumes and cost management initiatives to support profitability, SepHold said in a statement.

The group has taken strain from the declining demand and price competition in cement and mixed concrete markets, according to its 2019 annual report.

The demand for building materials has fallen as the SA economy struggles against the backdrop of loss-making state-owned entities, among others.

SepCem, SepHold’s joint venture with Dangote Cement, will report a 19% decline in cement volumes to end-June. However, the company said there was a steady recovery in sales volumes after September, which has improved its profitability.

SepHold was, however, upbeat about the prospects in the next 12 months. “The group remains cautiously optimistic about the next six to 12 months after the commencement of several civil construction projects for the national road network rehabilitation and water storage infrastructure,” it said.

Lelau Mohuba, the group’s CEO who has been at the helm since 2012, is to retire at the end of December. Mohuba was chair from 2005-2012.

SepHold’s share price was unchanged at R1.30 on Friday, having fallen 27.78% year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Sephaku swings into a loss as cement sales continue to decline

Weak economic conditions continue to weigh on the group, although it is cautiously optimistic new civil projects will give it a boost in the next 12 ...
Companies
2 days ago

Sephaku: Surviving while paying its debt aggressively

The company, much like the industry, is in survival mode at the moment as it tries to cut expenses wherever it can
Companies
1 week ago

Cement imports are a concrete threat to embattled SA industry

Concrete Institute has asked for higher tariffs on products from China and Vietnam because cost to customer is not the only measure that counts, ...
Opinion
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Sephaku will pass on carbon tax to customers as profits stall

Companies / Industrials

Sephaku cuts debt and costs as economic downturn persists

Companies / Industrials

Cement sales volumes slumped industrywide in 2018, Sephaku says

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.