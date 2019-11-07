PPC slumps 10% after taking hit from Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation

Cement producer PPC said on Thursday headline earnings per share for its six months to end-September would fall as much as 85%, partially as a result of inflation in Zimbabwe exceeding 150% during the period.

The company’s share price had slumped 10.26% to R3.50 on Thursday morning, putting it on track for its worst one-day fall in over three years.

Headline earnings per share are expected to decrease by between 65% and 85% from the prior period’s 21c, with the company also citing a difficult trading environment in SA as a reason for the fall.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation in Zimbabwe was expected to fall by between 40% and 45% from the prior period’s R352m, PPC said.

