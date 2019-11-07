Companies / Industrials

PPC slumps 10% after taking hit from Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation

07 November 2019 - 10:36 karl gernetzky
A PPC lime plant. Picture: SUPPLIED
A PPC lime plant. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cement producer PPC said on Thursday headline earnings per share for its six months to end-September would fall as much as 85%, partially as a result of inflation in Zimbabwe exceeding 150% during the period.

The company’s share price had slumped 10.26% to R3.50 on Thursday morning, putting it on track for its worst one-day fall in over three years.

Headline earnings per share are expected to decrease by between 65% and 85% from the prior period’s 21c, with the company also citing a difficult trading environment in SA as a reason for the fall.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation in Zimbabwe was expected to fall by between 40% and 45% from the prior period’s R352m, PPC said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

PPC flags weak consumer demand and cement imports

Overall imports increased by more than 80% in 2018, much of it from Vietnam
Companies
3 months ago

Success not cast in concrete for PPC

PPC names Dutch national Roland van Wijnen CEO – its fourth in five years – as it grapples with a depressed market
Money & Investing
4 months ago

WATCH: How PPC delivered despite a challenging trading environment

PPC CEO Johan Claassen talks to Business Day TV about the company’s results
Companies
4 months ago

Carbon tax pushes cement makers to raise prices

New tax will increase PPC’s costs for cement and lime by up to R120m a year
Companies
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

LafargeHolcim’s Roland van Wijnen becomes PPC boss

Companies / Industrials

PPC announces new CEO after delaying results at the 11th hour

Companies / Industrials

Pakistan cement producers challenge SA import duties

Companies / Industrials

PPC is considering asset sales to improve profitability

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.