Aveng says core businesses are close to revenue targets

Infrastructure and resources group Aveng said on Wednesday that its McConnell Dowell subsidiary has already secured 90% of its budgeted revenue for its 2020 year, after being awarded four new projects since June worth R5.3bn.

McConnell Dowell’s two-year order book now stands at A$1.45bn (about R14.5bn), with the company continuing to trade profitability and in line with management expectations, the company said.

The group’s specialised mining services subsidiary Moolmans has also been able to secure a contract extension at the Nkomati mine since June, and had secured 92% of its 2020 revenue target, the group said. Moolmans had also returned to profit in the company’s first quarter.

The share price of Aveng, once SA’s largest construction firm, has lost more than 99% of its value over the past three years, with the group battered by a depressed construction market in SA, where large projects are few and far between.

The group is in the process of disposing of non-core assets, including its Grinaker-LTA mechanical and electrical business for R72m in October.

Discussions with potential buyers for its remaining non-core businesses of Aveng Trident Steel and Aveng ACS are ongoing, the company said, and their disposals are expected to be finalised by the end of June 2020.

Aveng’s share price was unchanged at 2c on Wednesday afternoon.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za