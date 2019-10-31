on the spot
Q&A: Nafasi Water stays true to its mining roots
31 October 2019 - 19:20
Early in 2019 Aveng, sold its subsidiary Aveng Water as part of its disposal of assets to pay debt. The company was bought by Infinity Partners partly owned by Aveng Water’s former MD Suzie Nkambule. The water technology company was renamed Nafasi Water.
Nkambule, now CEO of Nafasi, spoke to Business Day about the state of the water industry in SA and the black-owned water technology and water utility company’s plans in the country and Sub-Saharan Africa.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.