Companies / Industrials

Bombardier deal with Spirit AeroSystems sees shares up 7%

The aircraft manufacturer will sell two facilities to Spirit, one in Northern Ireland and one in the US as part of its restructuring

31 October 2019 - 18:07 Allison Lampert
AThe Bombardier plant in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE
AThe Bombardier plant in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Montreal  — Bombardier said on Thursday that it would meet a key 2019 target and announced a deal worth more than $1bn with Spirit AeroSystems, sending shares up nearly 7% despite reporting it burnt more cash than expected.

Montreal-based Bombardier is in the middle of a restructuring, shedding underperforming commercial aircraft programmes to focus on more profitable business jet and rail units.

The company spent more cash than expected during the third quarter while bringing its flagship corporate jet to market and amid project delivery delays in its key rail business, the company’s largest division by revenue. Yet Bombardier said its free cash flow usage for the year would remain at about $500m  and reiterated its 2020 outlook for positive earnings growth and cash generation.

Rail projects

Bombardier CFO John Di Bert said he expects stronger revenues and better margins for Bombardier Transportation in 2020 as delayed rail projects are completed. “We believe we have seen the low point on Bombardier Transportation margins in 2019,” Di Bert told analysts.

The company said it will sell two facilities, including one in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and a smaller US repair plant, to Spirit for $500m in cash and $700m in assumed liabilities. The Belfast plant, which produces wings for Airbus’s A220 jet, is considered politically sensitive as it is the largest hi-tech manufacturer in Northern Ireland with a workforce of 3,500.

The plant “is absolutely integral to Northern Ireland”,  Belfast East MP Gavin Robinson said in a statement welcoming the move.

On Thursday, British business minister Nadhim Zahawi called the deal great news for workers and a welcome investment in the UK.

Airbus, which had been monitoring the sale, said in a statement the company is confident “Spirit’s acquisition of Bombardier’s aerostructures assets will support the strong and sustainable future for the A220 programme”.

Earlier in the day, Bombardier said free cash flow usage for the third quarter rose 84% from a year earlier to $682m. Analysts, on average, were expecting a free cash outflow of $332.98m, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

CEO Alain Bellemare told analysts that demand for new, large-cabin business jets such as its flagship Global 7500 is driving growth, while demand for medium-sized business jets remains stable.

Bombardier will need to deliver 10 to 15 Global 7500 jets, which list for $73m each, during the last three months of 2019 to meet its target of 15 to 20 deliveries in 2019. The company has delivered five Global 7500 jets to date.

Reuters

The iconic Learjet cuts costs as cheaper rivals fly ahead

Newer, smaller luxury aircraft (with more head room) are all the rage, as Bombardier makes adjustments to sell the Learjet at less than $10m
Companies
2 days ago

Pentagon announces $34bn F-35 fighter jet deal with Lockheed

Pricing details show lower costs, which may encourage more countries to buy the jet, which comes in three configurations
World
2 days ago

Airbus could get order for 300 jets for India’s IndiGo

A $30bn order, based on sticker prices, would be the latest victory for Airbus as rival Boeing reels from the grounding of its 737 Max
Companies
2 days ago

Flight shame drives Europeans to trains

But there is still a way to go in making long-distance train travel a consistently convenient and affordable option
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Bombardier move to sell key Irish plant shocks workers

Companies

Transnet seeks joint legal recourse for ‘illegal’ R54bn locomotive deal

National

Brazilian antitrust body pushes for convictions in train tender case

World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.