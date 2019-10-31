Bidvest installs world’s largest LPG storage tanks in Richards Bay

The R1bn LPG facility is expected to increase the supply of the fuel to SA by 200,000 tonnes, which is half of current demand, he said, and will also enable the export of the fuel to neighbouring countries.

Bidvest Tank Terminals, a unit of the Bidvest Group and independent LPG specialists and traders Petredec, have partnered to develop the import and storage terminal, which is on track for commissioning by mid-2020.

Ralphs said the facility will stimulate the expansion of the LPG value chain and create numerous opportunities for small, micro and medium enterprises. He said the project is in line with Bidvest’s intentions to disrupt the sectors in which it operates.

“We continue to invest in innovation and facilities, product and service lines. We continue to see pockets of opportunity and we are actively assessing numerous possibilities — supplying into renewable energy wind farms that will, collectively, benefit our freight, commercial products and electrical divisions, is another good example,” he said.

Petredec MD Lee Furby lauded the benefits of LPG, citing reduced load on the country’s constrained national electrical grid and improved health and safety.