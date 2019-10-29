Companies / Industrials Bidvest CEO and new chair Lindsay Ralphs vows to shake up Comair board BL PREMIUM

Aviation group Comair, which runs Kulula and British Airways SA, is set for a board shake-up after the appointment of Bidvest CEO Lindsay Ralphs as chair on Tuesday.

Bidvest has previously expressed “severe concern” about the lack of independence among some Comair board members, Ralphs said at the company’s annual general meeting on Tuesday.