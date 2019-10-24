Drugmaker Cipla expands local manufacturing capacity

Indian generic drug manufacturer Cipla is planning to move its growing SA production capacity into a bigger facility in the Dube Tradeport special economic zone it had originally earmarked for manufacturing hi-tech biosimilar drugs.

In 2016 Cipla announced plans for a R1.3bn investment in production of biosimilar drugs in SA, saying at the time that it planned to begin production in 2018. But the project was put on ice after the drugmaker decided to back out of manufacturing these complex products in-house as part of a broader restructuring process.

“We took a global decision that we won’t be the manufacturers of the active pharmaceutical ingredients in the biosimilars, but what we are committed to is filling and finishing,” Cipla CEO Umang Vohra told Business Day on Thursday.

Biosimilars are copies of specialised biologic medicines, which are used for treating conditions such as cancer and rheumatoid arthritis. These complex protein-based drugs are made by living organisms rather than the chemical processes used for non-biologic drugs such as paracetamol, and are expensive to bring to market.

About 60% of the Cipla tablets sold in SA are manufactured locally, and the company’s existing Durban plant was close to capacity, said the CEO of its SA subsidiary Cipla Medpro, Paul Miller. The new site in the Dube tradeport would expand the company’s local capabilities to include filling and finishing vials of biosimilar products, including those used for treating cancer.

Cipla Medpro markets and distributes the first biosimilar that was approved by the SA Health Products Regulator Authority in 2017, Teva Pharmaceuticals’ bone marrow drug filgrastim. Cipla has yet to get regulatory approval for any of its biosimilars in SA, including its copy of trastuzumab, a treatment for a particularly aggressive type of breast cancer.

Africa contributes about 25% of Cipla’s global revenue, half of which comes from SA, said Vohra.

“We look at Africa as a home market. Our model is led out of SA,” he said.

Cipla is one of India’s biggest generic drug manufacturers, and made global headlines in 2001 when its former CEO Yusuf Hamied took on the global pharmaceutical industry to drive down the price of what were then prohibitively expensive HIV medicines, with cheap copycat versions that cost just $1 a day.

Vohra said Cipla’s founders and investors still viewed the company as one that “would do good”, and this was a vision not solely driven by financial metrics.

Cipla was exploring several areas in which it might make a global impact. These included tackling antimicrobial resistance and developing novel drug delivery mechanisms for lung diseases, he said.

