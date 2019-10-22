Companies / Industrials SOCIAL UNREST Home builder Calgro M3 cuts back on production as land invasions bite BL PREMIUM

Home builder Calgro M3 has become the latest victim of social unrest, saying protests and land invasions had cost it the equivalent of about a quarter of its interim revenue and caused it to plunge into a loss.

The company, which develops housing and manages memorial parks, had to repair its sites and upgrade its security at a cost of R120m.