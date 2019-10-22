SOCIAL UNREST
Home builder Calgro M3 cuts back on production as land invasions bite
22 October 2019 - 05:10
Home builder Calgro M3 has become the latest victim of social unrest, saying protests and land invasions had cost it the equivalent of about a quarter of its interim revenue and caused it to plunge into a loss.
The company, which develops housing and manages memorial parks, had to repair its sites and upgrade its security at a cost of R120m.
