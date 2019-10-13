Companies / Industrials Concerns for jobs and local industries take centre stage in mergers A new public interest consideration is whether a merger promotes the spread of ownership BL PREMIUM

Public interest considerations such as employment and small business development are becoming prominent in mergers and acquisitions that are before the competition authorities.

The Competition Act requires the Competition Commission and the Competition Tribunal to consider public interest issues such as employment and protection of local industries. This is in addition to determining whether a merger will prevent or lessen competition.