PPC CFO to step down

10 October 2019 - 16:56 Siseko Njobeni
PPC CFO Tryphosa Ramano. Picture FREDDY MAVUNDA

PPC CFO Tryphosa Ramano will leave Africa’s largest cement maker, weeks after new CEO Roland van Wijnen takes over.  

PPC said on Thursday that Ramano, who has been with the company for eight years, will leave at the end of October.

It said the company’s board and Ramano had mutually agreed to separate. She would also step down as a member of the board.

“Ramano has indicated she is stepping down to pursue personal interests,” the company said, adding that Ramano, a chartered accountant, had played a major role in the company’s strategy to grow outside SA.  

“Ramano played a leadership role in [the rest of Africa] governance, representing PPC on the boards of PPC group companies in Ethiopia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC),” it said.  

PPC said Ronel van Dijk had been appointed as interim CFO with effect from November 1 until the appointment of a permanent CFO.

At 4.38pm, PPC shares were up 6.15% at R3.80.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za  

Success not cast in concrete for PPC

PPC names Dutch national Roland van Wijnen CEO – its fourth in five years – as it grapples with a depressed market
Money & Investing
3 months ago

BACKSTORY: PPC’s Tryphosa Ramano

We question PPC chief financial officer Tryphosa Ramano
National
1 year ago

Congolese factory adds to PPC’s burden

Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Ethiopia provide relief and cement maker strengthens balance sheet
Companies
1 year ago

