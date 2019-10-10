PPC CFO to step down

PPC CFO Tryphosa Ramano will leave Africa’s largest cement maker, weeks after new CEO Roland van Wijnen takes over.

PPC said on Thursday that Ramano, who has been with the company for eight years, will leave at the end of October.

It said the company’s board and Ramano had mutually agreed to separate. She would also step down as a member of the board.

“Ramano has indicated she is stepping down to pursue personal interests,” the company said, adding that Ramano, a chartered accountant, had played a major role in the company’s strategy to grow outside SA.

“Ramano played a leadership role in [the rest of Africa] governance, representing PPC on the boards of PPC group companies in Ethiopia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC),” it said.

PPC said Ronel van Dijk had been appointed as interim CFO with effect from November 1 until the appointment of a permanent CFO.

At 4.38pm, PPC shares were up 6.15% at R3.80.

