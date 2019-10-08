Companies / Industrials Zeder shareholders in for a R4.7bn bonanza The agribusiness's investors have backed PepsiCo's acquisition of Pioneer Foods BL PREMIUM

Agribusiness company Zeder Investments intends to return up to R4.75bn to shareholders from the proceeds of the mooted sale of Pioneer Foods to PepsiCo.

Zeder, which has a 28.6% interest in Pioneer, has backed the R24.4bn deal in which PepsiCo has made an all-cash offer to buy 100% of the Pioneer ordinary shares for R100 per share.