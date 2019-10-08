Zeder shareholders in for a R4.7bn bonanza
The agribusiness's investors have backed PepsiCo's acquisition of Pioneer Foods
08 October 2019 - 19:39
Agribusiness company Zeder Investments intends to return up to R4.75bn to shareholders from the proceeds of the mooted sale of Pioneer Foods to PepsiCo.
Zeder, which has a 28.6% interest in Pioneer, has backed the R24.4bn deal in which PepsiCo has made an all-cash offer to buy 100% of the Pioneer ordinary shares for R100 per share.
