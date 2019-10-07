Tongaat’s forensic investigation is complete
The troubled sugar and property company says it will no longer release full-year results on October 31
Struggling sugar and property company Tongaat Hulett has completed the forensic investigation into misleading financial statements at the firm, it said on Monday.
The troubled company, which has been battling to restore investor confidence after it announced the restatement of its full-year financial statements in April, has also postponed the release of its much-delayed results for the year to March. In June, Tongaat asked for its shares to be suspended after it was found that its financial results for the year to March 2018 could not be relied on.
