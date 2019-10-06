Toyota invests R20m to supply bakkie kits in Kenya

Toyota SA has begun exporting Hilux bakkie kits for reassembly in Kenya — the first step in what it hopes will become an Africa-wide network of vehicle manufacture.

CEO Andrew Kirby said the first reassembled Hiluxes would go on sale later in October. Deemed locally manufactured, they will avoid import duties and be cheaper than current products.

Hilux kits will be boxed at Toyota SA’s Prospecton, Durban, manufacturing plant, which already builds completed vehicles for markets in Europe and Africa.

Kirby says reassembly will not immediately increase Kenyan sales — kits will simply replace completed vehicles — but lower prices should increase demand. The immediate target is to ship about 1,200 kits in 2020.

Seven Hilux variants will go to Kenya, with double-cab versions accounting for most of the volume. Toyota SA has invested R20m at Prospecton to make it happen.

Kirby says the Kenyan importer will initially rely on Toyota SA for the entire Hilux but expects to gradually introduce local content. He believes some local parts, such as batteries and glass, could be introduced by the end of 2020.

The long-term plan is to create a sustainable Kenyan vehicle assembly industry, preferably in co-operation with East African neighbours such as Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda. It is part of an ambitious plan, driven by the South African government and motor industry, to establish a series of interlinked, regional industries across Sub-Saharan Africa.

In theory, SA, Kenya and Nigeria will be the manufacturing hubs of these regions, with neighbours feeding into them with components, technology and services. Multinational motor companies have made it clear that SA, with its many decades of vehicle manufacturing experience, must guide the process. Kirby hopes Toyota SA’s Kenyan venture will be the first of several across Africa.