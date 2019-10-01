Companies / Industrials Aton abandons bid for control of Murray & Roberts German-based company cites Competition Commission prohibition and opposition of the M&R independent board as primary reasons for withdrawing offer BL PREMIUM

Murray & Roberts (M&R) share price took its biggest tumble since July after Tuesday’s announcement by German-based Aton that it was abandoning a five-year long bid for control of the SA engineering and construction firm.

The share price was down 15.8% at one stage before recovering to close 6.4% weaker at R12.35.