Companies / Industrials

Benettons set to ditch Atlantia CEO as bridge probe escalates

Management board set to take over running of infrastructure group as it deals with fallout from disastrous bridge collapse

17 September 2019 - 16:38 Francesca Landini, Elisa Anzolin and Stephen Jewkes
Giovanni Castellucci gestures during a news conference in Genoa, Italy, August 18 2018. Picture: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Giovanni Castellucci gestures during a news conference in Genoa, Italy, August 18 2018. Picture: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Milan — The Benetton family is set to replace the powerful head of Atlantia with a management board and co-opt a veteran right-hand man to help steer the infrastructure group through the fallout from a disastrous collapse, say three insiders.

Giovanni Castellucci, who has been Atlantia CEO since 2006, was expected to hand in his resignation at a board meeting on Tuesday, the sources said.

“The idea of setting up an executive committee would offer good support,” one of the sources said. The company might also decide to appoint a temporary MD. 

Another source said Gianni Mion, a veteran manager long been close to the Benettons, who control Atlantia, and who heads the family’s holding company, Edizione, could be appointed to the board and become an executive director.

Public backlash

The collapse in 2018 of a bridge in Genoa killing 43 people brought Atlantia under heavy political pressure with the ruling coalition 5-Star Movement calling for it to be stripped of its motorway concession.

Atlantia’s highway unit, which counts Chinese fund Silk Road and Allianz among its investors, runs half of Italy’s 6,000km of toll roads and generates a  third of Atlantia core profits.

Castellucci, the mastermind of a multibillion merger with Spanish rival Abertis in 2018, was reappointed CEO at Atlantia in May 2018 with a new three-year mandate.

But news on Friday that Italy’s tax police had evidence that safety reports for some viaducts operated by Atlantia’s motorway unit had been falsified or information omitted to mislead transport ministry inspectors forced a change of mind.

“That was a blow that prompted the family to pull support from Castellucci,” said one of the sources.

Atlantia is expected to hold a board meeting on Tuesday when the CEO is due to make a statement.

The Atlantia share price was up 1.6% in late morning trade after  plunging almost 8% on Monday.

Reuters

Aveng regrets taking on Mtentu bridge project

Listed infrastructure and resources group says it should have been done on an ‘alliance basis’
Companies
2 weeks ago

WBHO warns that much-needed skills have been lost in destruction of building sector

Lack of capacity and skills could hamper the sector’s ability to carry out public sector infrastructure projects, says CEO Louwtjie Nel
Companies
1 week ago

Master Drilling is doing novel things with technology

It is critical for Master Drilling to make this machine work, not only for its business, but for SA’s underground mining industry, particularly in ...
Companies
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Anger mounts over Genoa tragedy

World / Europe

Atlantia shares plunge 25% after fatal Italian bridge disaster

Companies

Italy blames bridge operator as rescue operation continues

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.