GM faces $50m a day losses as union strikes over jobs and benefits

Southfield — The United Auto Workers union is leading its first strike against General Motors in 12 years, digging in for a fight over jobs and benefits. The strike involves nearly 50,000 workers.

The strike took effect at midnight and may cost GM about $50m a day in earnings before interest and taxes due to lost production, Dan Levy, an analyst at Credit Suisse, said on Sunday. The shares fell as much as 3.4% to $37.52 early on Monday.

While GM touted an offer to invest in plants across the US and boost wages and benefits, UAW leadership has been rocked by a corruption scandal and needs to show willingness to bring the fight to an vehicle maker that has been scaling back its workforce.

“The union is playing some hardball. It seems they are pretty far apart,” said Kristin Dziczek, vice-president of the labour and economics group at the Center for Automotive Research. GM’s offer “still doesn’t address some of the union’s demands”.

GM has offered $7bn of investment in eight US plants and more than 5,400 additional jobs, most of which would be new hires. But the union said GM’s proposal fell short in key areas including healthcare, use of temporary workers and the length of time it takes for shorter-tenured members to get to top-scale pay.

For GM, a short strike would not be catastrophic because the vehicle maker has built up plenty of inventory, particularly of its more lucrative trucks and SUVs. The company began the month with more than 820,000 vehicles in inventory, about 80 days’ supply, according to Automotive News Data Center.

UAW’s demands

The union is seeking pay raises for entry-level workers, who start at less than $20/hr, and to get them to the peak wage of almost $30/hr in three or four years, instead of the current eight years.

“Our members have been very clear about what they will and will not accept from this contract,” UAW vice-president Terry Dittes said at a press conference on Sunday. “We are standing up for fair wages, we are standing up for affordable, quality healthcare. We are standing up for our share of the profits. We are standing up for job security for our members.”

The union was disappointed that GM waited until two hours before its contract with the UAW expired to make its first “serious” offer, Dittes wrote in a letter on Sunday to the carmaker’s vice-president of labour relations for North America. “Had we received this proposal earlier in the process, it may have been possible to reach a tentative agreement and avoid a strike,” he said.

Temporary employees and those working their way up the pay scale are doing the same work for less compensation, said Ted Krumm, the head of the union’s bargaining committee. “We are fighting for the future of the middle class,” he said.

GM’s offer

GM countered that it made the union a generous offer to invest in factories in four states, including a new vehicle in the Detroit-Hamtramck sedan plant that had been slated to end production in January.

In Lordstown, Ohio, where GM has idled the factory that once had three shifts of workers making Chevrolet Cruze compact cars, the vehicle maker plans to set up the first union-represented electric-car battery plant in the US. There are also four electric trucks coming that other UAW plants will build.