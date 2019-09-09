Trading conditions in SA will remain tough, Bell Equipment warns

Heavy-duty equipment supplier Bell Equipment kept its interim dividend for the year to end-June unchanged at 20c per share, saying on Monday that a solid performance in the rest of the world offset deteriorating trading conditions in SA.

The group, which manufactures heavy equipment for use in construction, mining and agriculture, saw a 19% rise in profit for the six months to end-June, amid a solid performance in the US and Europe.

Headline earnings per share grew 25.2% to 164c, with the group saying it saw modest revenue growth in markets other than SA.

Global demand was not as strong as anticipated, resulting in higher inventory and debt levels than planned, as well as higher financing costs, the company said.

Despite this, it saw pleasing growth in Germany, France and Russia, while North America remains a key area for growth, it said. It also expected that debt and inventory levels would normalise in coming months.

The group said on Monday that tough conditions were expected to prevail across Southern Africa in the current period. North America continues to show growth, while in Europe and the east, the company expected a slow-down in its market.

Bell Equipment's share price was unchanged at R10 on Monday morning, having fallen 20.9% so far in 2019.

