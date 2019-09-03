Companies / Industrials

WBHO slashes dividend amid Australian road woes

The construction group’s operating profit has fallen as it battles the underestimated costs of a road project

03 September 2019 - 11:55 karl gernetzky
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO), the largest remaining construction firm listed on the JSE, slashed its dividend by 60% to 190c in the year to end-June, as it battles cost overruns at a roads project in Australia.

Revenue rose 16% to R41bn, but operating profit fell 56% to R561m, with the company saying solid performances in its African and UK operations were overshadowed by Australia.

WBHO had misinterpreted the technical specification of the A$1.8bn project in Melbourne Australia, leading to the cost overruns. The project entails eight high-priority road upgrades, the widening of road and intersection upgrades. WBHO is responsible for the project’s construction works.

WBHO first flagged the cost overruns in February and its share price is down 22.57% so far in 2019 compared with a 20.12% loss for the JSE’s construction and building materials index.

“Despite the losses provided for, market conditions in Australia remain buoyant and the Australian building business and infrastructure business in the western region continued to perform satisfactorily,” the construction firm said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WBHO leadership changes as group flags earnings drop

Chair Mike Wylie will retire in November, sparking a top-management shakeup as troublesome roads project in Australia hits the construction group’s ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

Is the construction sector a bailout candidate?

The government bails out state-owned enterprises all the time — so why not struggling construction groups too?
Companies
1 month ago

WBHO says skilled staff are now leaving SA at a faster pace

Employees are leaving because of SA’s economic woes and the dire state of the domestic construction industry
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Will there still be a construction sector left when the economy finally turns?

Companies

Reddy to pay up, building to go on

Business

ROB ROSE: Behind the demise of SA’s iconic building firms

Opinion / Editor's Note

WBHO stung Down Under

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.