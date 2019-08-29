Companies / Industrials

Aveng confident it will weather the storm despite hefty losses

29 August 2019 - 09:01 Nick Hedley
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Aveng says it is confident it will be able to weather the storm plaguing SA’s construction industry, thanks partly to a financial restructuring process and asset sales.

Former industry stalwarts including Group Five, Basil Read and Erbacon have succumbed to a depressed construction market in which major projects have failed to materialise owing to the state’s strained finances.

In the year to end-June, Aveng made a loss after tax of R1.7bn, including asset write-downs of R241m.

“As a result of these losses and continued difficult trading conditions in the domestic market, the group’s available cash resources were negatively impacted,” it said on Thursday.

The group’s cash balance, net of bank overdraft facilities, fell to R1.6bn at the end of June, from R2.1bn a year before.

But Aveng said based on budgets and business plans for the next three years, as well as liquidity forecasts, it would have enough cash “for the foreseeable future”.

The group said a financial restructuring process had helped its debt-to-equity ratio improve from 127% to 87% at the end of June.

The company, which also operates in Australasia and Asia, has also announced sales of noncore businesses and assets worth R1bn.

“Aveng’s strategy remains valid, and the group is focused on completing the disposal of the non-core assets in 2020 and derisking the group, reducing debt, returning Moolmans to profitability, growing the McConnell Dowell order book profitably and improving equity value for shareholders,” it said.

Its core two-year order book had increased to R17.7bn from R13bn.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Awaiting the next move in the M&R takeover saga

The post-mortems over the Aton deal are already underway, but the Competition Tribunal may yet have the final word
Companies
1 month ago

Will there still be a construction sector left when the economy finally turns?

There may be few skilled contractors left when the turnaround comes — but the government must at least ensure existing projects don’t get derailed
Companies
1 month ago

Rescue could cut 3,000 jobs at Group Five

Construction sector collapse puts several firms in deep trouble
Business
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Aveng’s annual earnings loss expected to narrow by 100%

Companies / Industrials

Awaiting the next move in the M&R takeover saga

Companies

Murray & Roberts hit as commission opposes Aton takeover

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.