Imperial Logistics expects better year ahead after profits fall

27 August 2019 - 08:53 Nick Hedley
Picture: SUPPLIED

Imperial Logistics, which focuses mainly on Africa and Europe, says earnings should improve in the year to June 2020 after asset write-downs and restructuring costs caused an earnings slump in financial year 2019.

The group, which unbundled automotive division Motus on to the JSE in late 2018, said on Tuesday that profit after tax from continuing operations in the year to end-June fell to R90m, from R1.2bn previously. This was largely because of impairments of assets, which offset a 2% increase in revenue from continuing operations.

The group recently decided to exit its consumer packaged goods business in SA “due to an unviable and uncompetitive business model”. This resulted in an impairment of assets of about R590m and provisions for closure costs of about R850m after tax. 

“During the consumer packaged goods closure process we will consider the interests of staff, clients and other key stakeholders,” it said.

Imperial Logistics also impaired the value of goodwill by about R1.1bn owing to the “significant deterioration in macroeconomic conditions in all three divisions, which include a depressed growth outlook, uncertainty” and higher capital costs in certain markets.

The group said it would pay a final cash dividend of 109c a share, taking the total dividend for the 2019 financial year to 244c a share.

“The strategic portfolio rationalisation, cost-cutting initiatives, organisational restructure and key decisions taken will have far-reaching benefits for our business and its stakeholders,” it said.

For the year to end-June 2020, Imperial Logistics said it expected high single-digit revenue growth and low double-digit growth in continuing headline earnings per share.

“From the 2020 financial year we will realise tangible bottom-line benefits of new contract gains, new acquisitions, restructuring, exit of noncore and unprofitable businesses, and reducing costs significantly in all our divisions.”

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

