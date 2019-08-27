Commodities boost for Super Group

A strong performance by Super Group’s commodities business in Sub-Saharan Africa countered the weak trading conditions facing the firm’s consumer-facing operations in the year to end-June.

The listed transport logistics and mobility group has benefited from strong commodities volumes in the rest of Africa, a trend that has resulted in Super Group’s defiance of negative consumer sentiment that has constrained trading conditions in Southern Africa.

Super Group’s logistics services company SG Coal hauls dry bulk goods such as coal, chrome and “run-of-mine minerals” in tipper trucks. The company has one of the biggest fleets of coal haulage trucks in Africa.

“Given the protracted poor economic climate in SA and political uncertainties in the various countries in which Super Group operates, we are pleased with the strong results achieved, which were mainly attributable to the robust performances in the Sub-Saharan commodity-facing businesses,” Super Group CEO Peter Mountford said.

The group, which provides supply-chain, fleet management and dealership services, said the industrial and consumer-oriented supply chain businesses will however continue to experience the negative impact of low consumer spending, high unemployment rates and increasing fuel prices in SA.

The company, whose market capitalisation has soared from R349m in 2009 to about R10.7bn, made a number of acquisitions during the year. These included the acquisitions of an 80.0% interest in Cargo Works, a specialist overnight cargo business, for R49.5m, with effect from July 2 2018.

The company’s other acquisitions include a 65% interest in Lieben Logistics and a 51% stake in GLS Supply Chain Equipment, with effect from July 1, for R498.8m and R96.3m, respectively. The two businesses would be part of the Supply Chain Africa business.

The company also acquired a minority stake in Legend Logistics for R174.5m.

Super Group said a 14.3% decline in Germany’s new vehicle production volumes Supply Chain Europe affected Supply Chain Europe’s delivery services firm, inTime, whose deliveries dropped by 22.9%.

“The reduction in volumes was as a result of the manufacturers of all new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, across 28 EU countries, having to submit vehicles for the worldwide harmonised light-vehicle test procedure (WLTP) test, introduced from September 1 2018. The WLTP, as well as the implementation of the Diesel Euro 6 Emissions Standard, all contributed to the sharp fall in automotive sales volumes,” Super Group said.

The group’s full-year revenue increased by 6.2% to R37.9bn, while operating profit soared 7% to R2.6bn. Headline earnings were up 13.6% to R1.4bn.

Super Group’s revenue and operating profit from non-South African businesses was 48% and 50%, respectively. The weakening of the average rand against the major currencies, namely the Australian dollar and pound sterling, had a positive impact on the results, the company said.

Mountford said the company expected local and global market conditions to remain similar in the 2020 financial year.

The company, which reported cash and cash equivalents of R3.6bn, did not declare a dividend. He said the company preferred to hold on to the cash in light of possible acquisitive opportunities.

Super Group shares were up 3.23% at R28.75 on Monday.

