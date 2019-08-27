Companies / Industrials

Aveng’s annual earnings loss expected to narrow by 100%

A share issue in 2018 has helped the infrastructure construction group restore some health

27 August 2019 - 19:43 Siseko Njobeni
Picture: 123RF STOCK PHOTO
Picture: 123RF STOCK PHOTO

Infrastructure development group Aveng’s full-year basic loss in earnings is set to narrow by 100%, from R3.5bn in the 2018 financial year to between R1.6bn and R1.7bn, the company said on Tuesday.

The group, which is scheduled to release its result for the year to June on Wednesday, said it expects a headline loss of between R1.4bn and R1.5bn, compared with a headline loss of just more than R1.5bn in 2018.

The 2018 headline loss was restated from R1.7bn to more than R1.5bn.  

“This follows an extensive assessment of asset health within Moolmans carried out at the end of the prior year and beginning of the current year,” Aveng said.

Aveng said the increase in the weighted average number of shares affected headline loss per share for 2019. The number of shares increased as a result of the 2018 rights issue in which the company issued just less than 5-billion shares.

The company sold the shares, at 10c each, to settle some of its outstanding bonds, and raised R493m.

Aveng also issued 14-billion shares in relation to the early redemption of the convertible bond in September 2018.

“As a result, the headline loss per share and the basic loss per share for the year ended 30 June 2019 have improved by more than 100%, compared to the comparative period,” Aveng said.

Aveng’s shares were unchanged at 2c on Tuesday.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Aveng sells off Duraset division to stay afloat

Construction firm’s shares have lost almost 100% of their value amid a dearth of SA infrastructure projects
Companies
2 weeks ago

Awaiting the next move in the M&R takeover saga

The post-mortems over the Aton deal are already underway, but the Competition Tribunal may yet have the final word
Companies
1 month ago

Aveng joint venture to appeal against court ruling on Mtentu bridge dispute

Contractors insist termination of project was on account of reasons beyond their control
Companies
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Ailing Aveng sells two businesses to bolster balance sheet

Companies / Industrials

Aveng sells pumps and valves business to black-owned Copaflo

Companies / Industrials

ROB ROSE: Behind the demise of SA’s iconic building firms

Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.