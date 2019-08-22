MD’s sudden exit is part of a shake-up at Omnia

The hasty departure of Omnia MD Adriaan de Lange after two years at the helm is part of a leadership shake-up at the embattled chemicals and fertiliser group as it tries to turn its fortunes around, analysts say.

Omnia announced De Lange's resignation on Wednesday, adding that he has been replaced by group finance director Seelan Gobalsamy.

This follows former chair Rod Humphris’s sudden exit in June. Humphris left as the company was grappling with a pile of debt that rapidly ballooned from R2.5bn in March 2018 to R4.4bn in the year ended March 2019 after the company made two acquisitions, Umongo Petroleum and Oro Agri.

“I am not surprised that he is going given that he was at the company when Rod Humphris was there and when much of the problems that have embattled Omnia, leading to an increase in debt and weak profitability, developed,” Anthony Clark of Small Talk Daily said.