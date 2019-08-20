Impact of plastics on the environment is misconstrued, says Transpaco

Transpaco is holding discussions with the government, shopping mall owners, retailers and environmental bodies to dispel what it describes as misconceptions about the impact of plastics on the environment, it said on Tuesday.

The listed plastics and packaging company said there was an unfavourable sentiment towards retail plastic bags.

Transpaco manufactures, distributes and recycles plastic and paper packaging products for sectors including retail, industrial, agriculture, mining, pharmaceutical and automotive.

The company said it had started manufacturing retail shopping bags produced from compostable materials as an alternative.

“Further, we are exploring the viability of establishing a retail bag production facility to manufacture bags from two alternative materials,” the company said.

This comes as the government is mulling a new policy to combat the use of single-use plastics. Environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy said in July the government needs to respond urgently to improve the management of plastic waste.

Creecy said the government had started a review of the effectiveness of policies related to the management of plastic waste. She said the review is likely to be concluded within the 2019 financial year.

Transpaco blamed the poor state of the economy and 2018’s three-month strike for a lacklustre financial performance in the year to end-June. It said low economic growth and reduced consumer spend stifled its performance.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA and the Metal and Electrical Workers Union in 2018 went on strike at manufacturing, moulding and packaging companies across the country when wage talks deadlocked.

The strike occurred during Transpaco’s busiest period, affecting three operations directly and several others indirectly, the company said. Transpaco Recycling was closed for the entire three-month period.

Shortly after the release of its results, in which operating profit slumped 35.4%, shares of the thinly traded company slipped 19.88% to close at R13.62 after one deal.

The company declared a final gross cash dividend of 50c per share, resulting in a total dividend of 80c per share for the year.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za