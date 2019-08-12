‘Desperate times’ for Omnia as it offers shares at hefty discount

Debt-laden chemicals and fertiliser maker Omnia opted to set the rights issue at a discounted price to attract enough uptake, analysts said on Monday.

Omnia’s shares slumped as much as 8.6% in early trade on Monday after the company announced plans to issue 100-million new shares at R20 per share as part of a rights issue meant to ease the firm’s debt woes. Omnia’s shares closed 1.47% weaker on the day at R33.57. The R20 a share offer is a hefty 41% discount to Thursday’s share price of R34.07.

The R2bn rights issue is at the centre of Omnia’s turnaround plan as the proceeds will be used to reduce debt, which at the end of March was R4.4bn.

Omnia’s debt soared after the acquisitions of lubricants supplier Umongo Petroleum and Oro Agri, a producer of agricultural biological products.

The rights offer is slightly more than the firm’s market capitalisation of R2.3bn.

“It’s desperate times for Omnia. It’s a very sad story, but they have no alternative but to raise ‘expensive’ equity capital. Obviously it would be cheaper to borrow money, but management naturally feel that the business is not strong enough [yet] to take on the burden of servicing more debt,” Sasfin Securities deputy chair David Shapiro said.